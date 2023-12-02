Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly robbing passengers travelling in autorickshaws in separate incidents in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

Their interrogation revealed that the duo was also involved in stealing three-wheelers from areas under Kongaon, Vashind, Dadar Sagri, Rabale and Bhiwandi taluka police stations, an officer said, adding that police have recovered stolen autorickshaws and other valuables worth over Rs 7 lakh.

The latest incident occurred on November 26 when the duo robbed a man travelling in an autorickshaw at knifepoint in the Kongaon area in Bhiwandi.

Further investigation is underway.

