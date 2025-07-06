Bhiwani (Haryana), Jul 6 (PTI) Unidentified people allegedly vandalised two houses in a village in Bhiwani district Sunday and set the properties on fire, police said.

Police said they reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. Fire tenders were also sent to the spot and the blaze was doused, a police official said.

"Both the houses belong to a man and neither he nor anyone else were present at the time of the incident. Who vandalised the property and set it on fire is being investigated," the police official said.

The motive behind the alleged arson is being investigated, he added.

