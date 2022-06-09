Coimbatore (TN), Jun 9 (PTI) Two teenagers, including a girl, riding on a motorcycle were run over by a government bus at Selvapuram in the city on Thursday, police said.

Manoj (19), a local resident working in a store and Aarthi (19), a resident of Sri Lankan refugee camp on the outskirts and working in a textile shop, were proceeding to Perur this morning, police said.

As Manoj tried to overtake the bus on the left side, the two-wheeler skidded and both fell down. Under the impact, the rear wheels of the bus ran over them and they were killed on the spot.

Further investigations are on, police said.

