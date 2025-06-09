Noida, Jun 9 (PTI) Two people were killed after a tractor hit their motorcycle here on Monday, police said.

Police at Sector 63 Police Station said that the incident took place near Bahlolpur village under the limits of the Sector-63 police station area. A tractor heading towards Gari Gol Chakkar hit a motorcycle, leaving two youths -- Subhash (27) and Krishna Kumar (25) -- seriously injured.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where they died during treatment, Awadhesh Pratap Singh, Incharge at Sector 63 Police Station said.

A case was registered after the victim's relatives filed a complaint. The driver of the tractor has been arrested and the vehicle has been sezied, police added.

