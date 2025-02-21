Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A 44-year-old French national was injured after his car lost control and overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway here on Friday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred at Chilbila intersection in Kotwali area when Priper (44) along with the car diver was en route to Prayagraj airport to catch their flight after visiting Ayodhya Ram temple, a police officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said that Priper and the car driver were taken out of the overturned car.

The injured was taken to a hospital and after being administered to first aid, he was sent to Prayagraj airport in another vehicle, the officer added.

