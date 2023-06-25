Greater Noida, Jun 25 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has approved investment proposals worth about Rs 36 lakh crore that emerged out of a memorandum of understanding signed during the state's investor summit a year ago, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

During his speech at an inaugural function of the Rs 200 crore-robot manufacturing plant of Reliance group firm Addverb, the chief minister said for the first time, the state has received investment proposals for all 75 districts and a maximum number of proposals have come for Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The "second Global investor summit was organised in Lucknow in 2023. At this occasion, the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) that we have signed, proposals worth Rs 36 lakh crore have been received," Adityanath said.

He said that the investment comes as a result of good law and order situation, availability of good infrastructure and facilities, security environment etc and all this is now visible across the state.

The chief minister said that connectivity in the state has improved and Uttar Pradesh is the first state to have inland waterways.

"We have improved air connectivity in the state. In the state of Uttar Pradesh where there were only two airports functional before 2017, the same state now has nine fully functional airports.

"Work is underway on 12 airports and by the end of this year, Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in the country to have five international airports," Adityanath said.

Further, the chief minister said state inland waterways authority will be set up very soon which will pave the way for the shipment of cargo.

"We need to come together to make our youth technically skilled. The state and Centre are working in this direction with susceptibility. Youth should have information about all schemes available to him," Adityanath said.

He said that Addverb should join hands with institutions as it will be able to get good talent and youth who will come to their factory will be able to join CM internship or PM internship scheme in which half of the remuneration will be paid either by the state or Centre.

