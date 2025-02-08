Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government Saturday increased the daily maintenance allowance for each cow under the Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana from Rs 30 to Rs 50 to support bovine welfare and improve the livelihood of people adopting destitute cattle.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department here. The meeting was chaired by Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh.

According to a statement, a total of 1,62,625 destitute cows have been handed over to 1,05,139 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita scheme, with each family eligible to adopt up to four cows.

It also said the state government was considering integrating cow and cattle rearing into the school curriculum to instil the significance of cows and milk in the younger generation.

The meeting outlined a comprehensive approach to cow protection, which includes measures to increase milk production and promote the commercial use of cow dung and urine.

The government has devised a strategy for the economic self-reliance of cow shelters, including the establishment of vermicompost units in collaboration with the agriculture department, the statement said, adding these units will also produce earthworms for composting, with plans to streamline licensing and marketing of organic manure.

Over 12 lakh destitute cows are being cared for in 7,713 cow shelters in the state.

The construction of 543 large centres for cow conservation has also been approved, with the unit construction cost increased from Rs 120 lakh to Rs 160.12 lakh, the statement said.

To improve safety, radium belts are being installed on cattle and CCTV cameras will be set up in shelters using the Cow Conservation Fund, it added.

