Bareilly (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) The body of a head constable posted with the Government Railway Police (GRP) was found on railway tracks, approximately 50 metres from Bareilly Junction, in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

They said he appeared to have been run over by a train though it is unclear which train could have hit him.

The incident came to light when a loco pilot spotted a body on the tracks around 4 am and informed authorities.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Bareilly) Anurag Arya, who reached the spot, confirmed that the deceased was identified as Head Constable Vineet Kumar, currently posted at GRP Bareilly Junction.

“At the time of the incident, Head Constable Vineet Kumar was on train duty. The body was found in uniform, with his service pistol, mobile phone, wallet, and a bag by his side,” Arya said.

The constable, aged about 40, hailed originally from Farrukhabad district, while his family resides in Hathras. They have been informed of the incident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and all government-issued items including the pistol with live rounds, wallet, phone, tablet, and bag have been deposited safely at the GRP Bareilly police station, police said.

The forensic field unit has collected evidence from the site, and further investigation is underway.

