Kolkata, June 03: Satta-Matka-type lottery games, such as Kolkata FF, are continuing to grow in popularity among lottery players who look forward to participating in them. The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) for today, June 03, will be declared shortly. Announced in multiple rounds, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played on all seven days of the week. Those taking part in today's lottery game can check Kolkata FF results on portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Participants can also find the winning numbers in the Kolkata FF Result Chart (Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart) provided below.

Organised by the civic authorities of Kolkata, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery requires players to be physically present in the city to participate in the Satta Matka-based game. From purchasing tickets to placing bets and awaiting the outcome of their predictions, lottery players look forward to taking part in the Kolkata FF lottery. Do you know the Kolkata Fatafat results are declared after each round, or bazi is completed? A total of eight bazis are played in the Kolkata FF lottery game. These "bazis" are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 03, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 146 1

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Played throughout the day, the Kolkata Fatafat Result, also called Kolkata FF Result, is declared every 90 minutes. The game begins with the first round played before 10 AM and concludes with the last round ending by 8:30 PM. The rules of the Satta Matka-type lottery game are pretty simple. The speculative lottery requires players to select numbers and place bets. The eight "bazis" or rounds of Kolkata Fatafat lottery provide participants several opportunities to win multiple prizes with minimum investments.

The Kolkata FF lottery requires participants to analyse previous results to guess the correct number combinations. It also teaches participants to adopt new strategies while testing their skills and patience. While existing lottery players continue to make the most of their experience while taking part in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery, new or first-time participants refer to YouTube tutorials to understand strategies and gain insights to play the Satta Matka-type lottery game. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

That said, lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata FF lottery is gaining a loyal following. However, betting and gambling are banned, and they continue to be promoted under the guise of gaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).