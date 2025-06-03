Mumbai, June 03: The much-anticipated Shillong Teer Results of Tuesday, June 03, are being declared, continuing the daily excitement among fans of Meghalaya’s traditional archery-based lottery. Held at Shillong’s Polo Ground, the game takes place in two rounds, where participants bet on the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. The June 03 results include Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai Teer. Players can check the updated Shillong Teer result chart online via portals like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, and jowainightteer.in.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, Shillong Teer remains legally recognised under state law and is a blend of traditional sport and lottery. The result charts help players not only find winning numbers but also analyse trends from previous draws. The game continues to attract locals and tourists, offering both entertainment and the thrill of prediction. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 02 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 03, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Players eager to find out the winning numbers for June 3, 2025, can view the Shillong Teer Result Chart online by visiting sites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results are revealed in two phases—Round 1 is typically announced around 10:30 AM, followed closely by Round 2. To access the results, users should look for the section labeled "Shillong Teer Result for June 3, 2025." Additionally, today's results for all Teer games are available further down the page for quick reference. What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here. Shillong Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Morning Teer Result First Round - 50 Second Round - Shillong Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Khanapara Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Morning Teer Result First Round - 59 Second Round - Juwai Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Jowai Ladrymbai Result First Round - Second Round - What Is Shillong Teer? Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game held legally in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday, mainly at Shillong’s Polo Ground. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game features skilled archers shooting arrows at a target across two rounds. Players bet on numbers between 0 and 99, trying to guess the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the mark. The winning numbers from Round 1 and Round 2 are based on these results. Regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer blends local sport with chance and is a significant part of the region’s culture.

