Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A 75-year-old man and his son were killed while his daughter and an acquaintance were injured when an unidentified vehicle crashed into them on Wednesday on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway here, police said.

The accident occurred near Moti Mahal Dhaba in Delhupur area, a police officer said.

He said Ashok Mehra, his son Kunal Mehra (44) and daughter Shilpa Mehra (35) along with their their acquaintance Dinesh Kapoor (52) were en route to Prayagraj from Ayodhya when they stopped their car on the roadside.

Delhupur Station House Officer (SHO) Dhananjay Rai said while the four were standing on the roadside an unidentified vehicle hit them, leaving them injured.

Police took them to a medical college where doctors declared Ashok and Kunal dead, while Shilpa and Dinesh were referred to AIIMS Rae Bareli for advanced treatment, Rai added.

The officer said that Ashok, his son and daughter were residents of Delhi's Rohini and Dinesh is from Lawrence Road in Delhi.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and efforts are underway to identify the vehicle involved in the accident, police said.

