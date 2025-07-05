Amethi, Jul 5 (PTI) Two youth riding a motorcycle died after allegedly being hit by a tanker near Mangrauli village in Amethi, the police said on Saturday.

Sahil (20) and Faijan (15), residents of Mangraura village under the Kamrauli Police Station area in the Amethi district, were going to a market when a speeding tanker hit the motorcycle from behind, the police said.

Both Sahil and Faijan died on the spot, Jagdishpur Police Station SHO Dhirendra Yadav confirmed.

After the incident, the truck driver fled from the spot towards Ayodhya along with the vehicle. Efforts are underway to track him, the SHO added.

Meanwhile, both bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

