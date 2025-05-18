Muzaffarnagar, May 18 (PTI) A government primary school principal here is facing a police investigation for allegedly cutting the 'sikha' (tuft of hair on head bearing religious significance) of a student and wiping the tilak off his forehead forcibly.

A police official said the alleged incident occurred in the Kazikheda village on Friday and the student's parents filed a complaint the next day.

"We are looking into the matter. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the probe," Circle Officer Sushri Rishika Singh said.

After the incident came to light, several people staged a protest and submitted a memorandum to the local authorities demanding strict action on the matter.

