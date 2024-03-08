Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A female school principal has been booked for allegedly trashing and making casteist remarks at a teacher of her school here, police said on Friday.

Anshika, a teacher in Jaiprakash Narayan Sarvoday Vidhyalay in Masuri, complained to the police that her school principal Poonam Kushwaha on March 4 sent her to take a class in her place.

Anshika refused to take the class as it was of another subject and raised a complaint with a higher official in the matter.

She then went on to work at her computer system. However, the principal came there allegedly thrashed her and also passed casteist slurs at her, the complainant alleged.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media.

Based on the teacher's complaint, an FIR has been registered against Kushwaha under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act, Masuri ACP Naresh Kumar said.

Anshika told reporters that she had got the job through an outsourcing agency which has now sacked her on the complaint of the principal.

