Bhopal, December 9: A video has surfaced on social media showing a school principal thrashing students with a bat for playing cricket inside the classroom at a government institution in Madhya Pradesh. The video is believed to be around eight months old. As per reports, the incident took place at the government-run Kheda Khajuriya higher secondary school in Ujjain district.

As per reports, while principal Uday Singh Chouhan was on a round, he saw two Class X students playing cricket inside a classroom. The enraged principal snatched the bat from one of the students bat and thrashed them repeatedly. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Priests Assaulted in Broad Daylight by Youths in Narmadapuram (Watch Video).

Principal Thrashes Students With Bat

⚠️Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visual. In a school in #MadhyaPradesh's #Ujjain, the principal brutally thrashed two students with a bat for playing cricket in class room. pic.twitter.com/UKsNSRsKO2 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 9, 2023

Sensing commotion in the classroom, students from the adjoining classes started peeking into the room, while someone recorded the incident with his mobile phone. The video went viral a couple of days back. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Couple Abused, Beaten Up and Forced to Touch Feet of Accused in Supermarket in Khandwa; One Arrested After Viral Video Surfaces.

Chouhan later told mediapersons that as a teacher, he was only doing his duty. "I didn't beat the children the way it was shown in the viral video," he claimed. Meanwhile, the state education department has said that the matter will be investigated. "An order has been issued to launch a probe into the matter and action will be taken accordingly," an official said.

