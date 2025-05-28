Lucknow, May 28 (PTI) A train engine derailed during shunting in the railway yard at Aishbagh railway station here on Wednesday, damaging the overhead electric (OHE) pole and delaying several trains, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, North Eastern Railway (NER) Public Relations Officer Mahesh Gupta said.

The incident occurred around 2.03 pm during the shunting of the Krishak Express, when the engine hit the stopper and derailed, he said.

Railway officials immediately reached the spot and traffic was restored on the affected line by 4.15 pm, officials said.

