Maharajganj (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman on Wednesday allegedly strangled her two minor daughters to death and later attempted to commit suicide in their house here, police said.

According to police, Sakshi, who tried to kill herself by slitting her wrist with a sickle, is undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot and the bodies of the two girls -- Apeksha (8) and Aarohi (3) -- have been sent for post-mortem, Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena said

“The cause and time of death will be known only after the report comes,” he said.

The woman's husband works in Punjab and she lived with their daughters in Nichaul area here.

Police said that a case has also been registered in this regard.

