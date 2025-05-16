Kushinagar (UP), May 16 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman died on Friday evening after being struck by lightning while working in a field during rain and thunderstorms in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said

The incident occurred in a village the Kasya area when Sangeeta Devi was working in a field located to the south of the village, Station House Officer (SHO) Om Prakash Tiwari said.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal via UPI, ATM: EPFO May Allow Instant Withdrawal of Provident Fund Through UPI and ATMs by May-End, Here's What We Know About It.

He said that as light rain began, accompanied by lightning and thunder, she took shelter under a mango tree.

A bolt of lightning struck the same tree and she came in direct contact with it. Sangeeta was severely burned and died on the spot, he said.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of May 16 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Villagers and her family members went to the scene upon hearing the thunder, the SHO said.

A local police team also reached the spot shortly after being informed and sent the body for postmortem, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)