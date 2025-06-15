Lucknow, Jun 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is betting big on the upcoming pharma park in Lalitpur, which is expected to position the state alongside Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh as one of India's leading bulk drug manufacturing hubs.

The project in the Bundelkhand region is expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 12,000 crore, according to the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA).

Speaking to PTI, Mayur Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer of UPSIDA, said, "The pharma park project in Lalitpur is one of the state government's landmark initiatives. It is entirely state-sponsored, aimed at achieving self-reliance in bulk drug and API manufacturing. The idea is for Uttar Pradesh to take the lead."

Spread over 1,472 acres, the project has entered its first phase with 353 acres already under development. "We have secured environmental clearances and allotments for the first phase have begun," Maheshwari added.

The project also lays thrust on having Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), an advanced wastewater management strategy that ensures no industrial liquid waste is discharged into the environment.

Instead, all wastewater generated during manufacturing is treated, purified, and either reused within the facility or converted into solid waste for safe disposal.

Following a successful roadshow in Ahmedabad last week, where several companies signed key investment proposals, UPSIDA is now planning similar outreach in Mumbai to tap into a wider pool of pharma players. "We recently held roadshows in Gujarat, and previously in Chandigarh, and Hyderabad.

"Next, we plan to target Mumbai and other locations to attract major pharma players," he said.

Maheshwari described the Lalitpur pharma park as a state-of-the-art facility offering plug-and-play infrastructure. "All utilities will be underground. The park will have climate-controlled warehouses, multiple logistics chains, and steam and solvent recovery systems...all available to manufacturers based on their needs. The entire facility will operate on a zero liquid discharge basis," he explained.

He further noted that the site is equipped with CCTV surveillance, accommodation units, in-house skilling centres, and other support infrastructure to ensure it becomes the best bulk drug park in the country.

Highlighting the changing dynamics of the pharma industry, Maheshwari said, "Himachal Pradesh was a major manufacturing hub for years, but once subsidies and tax holidays ended, manufacturers shifted to Gujarat and Hyderabad. Uttar Pradesh is well-positioned to fill that gap."

"Our units in Lalitpur will be operational within two to two-and-a-half years. The allotment process is underway, environmental clearances are in place, and physical results will be visible on the ground within two years," he stated.

Maheshwari confirmed that the entire land for the project is already under UPSIDA's possession, and infrastructure upgrades are ongoing with the support of PWD, power discoms, and technical partnerships with institutions like IIT and DRDO.

Underscoring the park's competitive edge, he said, "We aim to surpass the best in India, we're working with Assystem India Limited, known for their work on pharma parks in Vizag and other private sector projects."

"We are fully ready -- in terms of infrastructure, planning, and execution -- to make this the country's top pharma park," he added.

According to officials, Lalitpur combines logistical reach, industrial readiness, policy support (for example, getting environmental clearances), and land affordability, making it a compelling choice for a pharma manufacturing park. It's also close to the upcoming Jhansi node of the defence corridor.

It also helps the government uplift Bundelkhand economically, while bolstering the government's push for making UP a USD 1 trillion economy.

The project is also projected to create direct and indirect employment for nearly 14,000 people, contributing to the local economy and supporting the state's broader economic growth goals.

During the investment outreach event in Ahmedabad, UPSIDA signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, an official said.

CSL Life Sciences Pvt Ltd has proposed a Rs 200-crore investment -- Rs 100 crore each for an IV Bottle Plant and an OSD Plant on approximately 5-7 acres of land. The project is expected to employ over 250 people and become operational within two years, the official said.

Mediheath Diagnostic Pvt Ltd will set up a healthcare unit on 4,200 square meters in Lalitpur, while Gaman Irradiation is planning a Rs 35-crore investment for a skin treatment and irradiation unit, expected to generate around 150 jobs within 24-36 months, he said.

Additionally, Obmed Pharma has committed Rs 200 crore to set up a formulation unit on 5 acres, with a potential to create around 100 jobs. This project too is expected to commence within the next two years, he added.

