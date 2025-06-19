New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Natco Pharma on Thursday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with seven observations after inspecting its pharma division in Hyderabad.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection at the company's pharma division located in Kothur, Hyderabad, from June 9-19, 2025, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

"On conclusion of the inspection, the company received seven observations in the Form-483," it said.

As per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

Natco said it is confident that it will address the observations within the stipulated timeline and remains committed to being cGMP compliant and supplying high-quality products to its customers and patients globally.

