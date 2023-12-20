Gurugram, Dec 20 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday announced elaborate plans for the celebration of January 22 consecration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir with a door-to-door campaign across over 6,000 villages of Haryana.

Surendra Jain, VHP's International Joint General Secretary, said the day will be celebrated by the group as 'Rashtriya Shaurya Jagran.'

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

Addressing a press conference here, Jain said the consecration ceremony, or Pran Pratishtha, in Ayodhya will be telecast live and will be watched in 200 temples and three lakh houses.

"Gurugram has been at the forefront of Hindutva awakening campaigns and the enthusiasm of the residents here is amazing. A total of 1,000 groups will be formed in Gurugram and 5,000 workers will contact all houses one-by-one, day and night, from January 1 to January 5 and will give the pujas brought from Ayodhya for invitation," Jain said.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

He said 30,000 teams with 1 lakh workers will be formed to carry out the campaign across Haryana.

During the campaign's run, these workers will contact 6,725 villages of the state.

The right wing group also announced that it will take out an 'Akshat Kalash Yatra' on Saturday from Gurugram's Shakti temple to its Siddheshwar temple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)