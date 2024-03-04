Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 4 (PTI) The Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Monday entered into an agreement with the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts, Chennai for Vessel Traffic Management Systems services.

Visakhapatnam Port chairperson M Angamuthu and National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) principal scientist D Kumaran Raju signed the deal in the port city.

"Vessel traffic management systems is an integral part of modern maritime transportation, where these systems provide a comprehensive solution for monitoring and controlling vessel traffic in port area," said Angamuthu in a press release.

For availing vessel traffic management systems services, Visakhapatnam Port will pay Rs 14 crore for a period of 10 years.

