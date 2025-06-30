New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea has expanded 5G coverage to 23 more cities, including states capitals Jaipur, Kolkata, and Lucknow, the company said on Monday.

Vi has already launched 5G service in five cities -- Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Patna.

"Vi... announced the next phase of its 5G rollout, with network deployment now underway in 23 cities. These include Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Kozhikode, Cochin, Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Malappuram, Meerut, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Rajkot, Sonepat, Surat, Siliguri, Trivandrum, Vadodara and Vizag," the company said.

Vi has acquired 5G spectrum in 17 out of 22 telecom circles.

"Users with 5G-enabled devices in the newly announced cities will be able to access Vi 5G services as the services go live. As an introductory offer, Vi is providing unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs 299," Vi said.

The company said it has deployed 4G on the 900 MHz band across approximately 65,000 sites and improved coverage and indoor connectivity.

"Additionally, Vi has added over 56,000 sites on the 1800 MHz/2100 MHz/TDD bands (4G spectrum frequencies) resulting in a 35 per cent boost in 4G data capacity and a 26 per cent increase in 4G speeds," the company said.

The company said has added 1 lakh new towers in the last six months.

