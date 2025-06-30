Mumbai, June 30: More than 30 transport associations across Maharashtra have warned of an indefinite strike starting Tuesday, July 1, 2025, if the state government does not resolve their long-pending issues. The strike, called by the Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti (VBKS), could severely affect the movement of goods and people across the state, including school buses, employee transportation, intercity travel, and goods transport.

Transporters have been staging a sit-in protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai since June 16, but they say no action has been taken so far. Now, they plan to begin a state-wide transport halt ("chakka jam") from the midnight of July 1. Transport leaders Baba Shinde and Dilip Deshmukh said the decision to strike was made unanimously. "If the government does not respond by June 30, we will stop all road transport from July 2," said Shinde.

What Are Their Key Demands?

The transporters are asking for a waiver of pending e-challans and traffic fines, especially those received while vehicles were on duty. They argue these fines are unfair, cause delays, and hurt their income. They also want the mandatory helper rule for heavy vehicles to be scrapped, calling it outdated.

Another key demand is the removal of 'no-entry' time restrictions for commercial vehicles in cities like Mumbai and Pune. According to them, these rules lead to increased fuel costs and wasted time. Other demands include reviving schemes like Abhay Yojana and Lok Adalat, and creating a single portal for challan payments across the state.

The proposed strike could bring daily transport of goods and services to a standstill. Gaurav Kadam, working president of the federation, said, “We are not against rules, but the e-challan system is being misused. Our drivers are being harassed on duty.”

