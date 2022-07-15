New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Tata group firm Voltas on Friday said it sold close to 1.2 million units of residential ACs in the first half of 2022, registering a 60 per cent growth helped by an intense summer and expansion of sales network.

"The company sold close to 1.2 million AC units in H1 CY 22, ever highest by any player in the industry,” Voltas said in a statement.

Also Read | Honor Pad 8 Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Website.

The company registered over 60 per cent volume growth in AC sales during the period H1 CY22, and a "triple digit volume growth" in Q1 FY23, it added.

"The performance was attributed to an increase in demand for cooling products given the intense summer experienced across the country coupled with the company's strong online and offline distribution network, strongest brand equity, and innovative range of products,” it said.

Also Read | WhatsApp May Soon Let You Post Voice Notes As Your Status: Report.

This is the seventh year in a row, when Voltas is witnessing over one million AC milestone, the statement said.

"The brand is now gearing up to further expand its retail and distribution network, to cater to its ever-growing product portfolio, to get an additional edge over the competition,” said Voltas.

Commenting on the performance, Voltas Managing Director & CEO Pradeep Bakshi said the summer of 2022, has helped to gain extra momentum in the market as well as in market share.

"We believe that our wide presence, focus on the emerging channels, excellent distribution network, strongest brand equity and attractive consumer offers, have helped the brand stay ahead of the industry," he said.

Voltas' significant penetration in Tier II,III and IV markets and its marketing strategies have always given the company the highest reach and counter share, he added.

"In addition to 25,000+ customer touch points, Voltas also has a network of hundreds of exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and plans to launch many more Brand Shops and Experience Zones by the end of FY 23,” the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)