Sambalpur (Odisha), Sep 23 (PTI) A third-year student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) here Thursday alleged that he was ragged and beaten up by some senior students of the institute.

Also Read | Twitter To Fix Disappearing Tweets Issue Soon: Report.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when a group of senior students knocked on the door of the complainant's hostel room and asked him to show them his mobile phone, according to the complaint lodged with the university authorities.

Also Read | Planning To Invest? Expert Amne Suedi Guides Investment In Africa.

When the victim refused to comply with their demand, the seniors thrashed him, the complaint said.

The student's father has lodged a written complaint with the dean of students' welfare of the institute.

Vice-chancellor Banshidhar Majhi claimed that it was a case of a tussle among the students. “However, the disciplinary committee of the university will hold a meeting over the issue on Friday,” he said.

Incidents of ragging are not new in VSSUT. In August 2019 a video showing seniors ragging of around 50 of their juniors had gone viral.

In the video the senior students were seen tearing the shirts of their juniors, slapping them and forcing them to dance in their undergarments while holding their ears.

As punishment the institute had debarred 10 students from appearing for the university examinations for a year and slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 each on 52 others for being involved in the incident.

Ragging is banned in all campuses in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)