New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Auto component manufacturer Wabco India on Monday reported 55 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 48 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 31 crore in January-March period of 2019-20.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 712 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 405 crore in the year-ago period, Wabco India said in a regulatory filing.

For the entire 2020-21 fiscal year, the company reported a net profit of Rs 104 crore compared with Rs 159 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,863 crore during the last fiscal year as against Rs 1,929 crore in 2019-20.

The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per share of face value Rs 5 each for the year ended March 31, 2021. PTI MSS

