New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility on Thursday said its sales increased over two-fold year-on-year to 2,018 units last month.

The Vadodara-based firm had dispatched 953 electric two-wheelers in February 2023.

"Electric vehicles are evolving from optional to indispensable, highlighting the urgency for sustainable mobility solutions...We are strategically expanding our operations to serve both domestic and international markets, further solidifying our position as a key player in the electric vehicle industry," Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Chairman & Managing Director Yatin Gupte stated.

The company sells electric two-wheelers under the Joy e-bike brand name.

