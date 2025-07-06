Nashik, July 6 (PTI) Incessant rains raised water stock in various dams in Nashik district to 68 per cent of their capacity, while the water level in the Godavari and Darna rivers has increased, officials said.

The water level in the Gangapur dam which supplies water to Nashik city has also increased due to heavy rainfall in its catchment areas.

The water stock in various dams has increased to 34,341 MCFt (68.03 per cent), officials said.

Nashik city received 31 mm of rainfall in nine hours ending 5:30 p.m on Sunday, sending the Godavari River in spate.

Due to the release of water from the Gangapur dam, small temples in the Ramkund area on the bank of the river are submerged. The iconic Maruti idol had submerged up to its chest in the afternoon.

Rain also caused traffic jams in several areas of the city.

The district administration has appealed to citizens living on the banks of the Godavari and Darna rivers to be alert and take the necessary precautions.

Parts of the district such as Trimbakeshwar, Chandwad, Yeola, Nihpad, Lasalgaon, Yeola, Sinnar, Satana and Kalwan also received rain on Sunday.

