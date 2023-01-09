Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Electronic vehicle startup Weber Drivetrain on Monday announced a technology transfer partnership with China-based Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology for manufacturing of controller and battery management system (BMS) for electric two-wheelers.

As part of the collaboration, Wuxi Lingbo has granted the domestic startup its two innovative patent technologies along with all design, architecture, layout, hardware designs and software, Weber Powertrain said in a statement.

The EV platform, which is into design, development, testing, validation and manufacturing of electric motors and controllers for EVs, is looking to roll out its set of products this month.

Weber had last month announced the launch of its manufacturing facility in Chakan (Pune) at an investment of Rs 35 crore in phase 1 of the project. The facility will produce a wide range of products in 0.25 kW-4 kW capacity for multiple segments such as electric bicycles, scooters and motorcycles.

"As there is significant pent-up customer demand for us to fulfil, the technology transfer will be valuable for the advancement and upgradation of controller and BMS for electric vehicles," said Prashant Shete, founder and MD, Weber Drivetrain.

He further said the company believes that this strategic investment will further deepen its partnership with Wuxi Lingbo in advancing innovation in the e-two-wheeler segment in the country.

"This tie-up (with Weber Drivetrain) will empower Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology to capitalise on the right opportunity on the business front in India," Wuxi Lingbo said in the statement.

