Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) Armless archer Sheetal Devi was accorded a rousing welcome on her arrival here on Thursday after winning three medals at the Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou in China.

The 16-year-old won two gold and a silver medals at the games.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi motivated her to do better in future.

"We will fully prepare for the Paralympic Games to be held in Paris next year so that we get medals for our country," Sheetal Devi told reporters at a reception hosted by the Jammu divisional commissioner.

Devi and para athlete Rakesh Kumar have qualified for the Paris games.

"I met the prime minister. He blessed me. He motivated me to continue playing better in the days to come," she said.

Sheetal Devi, who hails from Lohidar village in Kishtwar, credited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for providing her training and supporting her.

"My message to all of the girls is that they should work hard with dedication," she said.

