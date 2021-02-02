Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) A woman was injured when a man hacked her in the city, enraged over her lodging a police complaint about his alleged objectionable behaviour recently, police said on Tuesday.

The man, a bachelor and known to the woman, attacked her with an axe on Monday evening, causing serious injuries in the shoulder, they said.

She has been hospitalised and was out of danger, police said, adding on a complaint by the woman's husband, a case of attempt to murder had been registered against the assailant.

The man and the woman were known to each other and she had lodged a police complaint against him in December last after he allegedly harassed her over the phone. A case had been registered against him then.

Holding a grudge against her for approaching the police, the man attacked her on Monday.

