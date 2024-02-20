New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman died while her daughter got seriously wounded in an alleged hit-and-run incident in the RK Puram area of southwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sumitra. Her 35-year-old daughter received serious injuries, they said.

Police have arrested an auto rickshaw driver in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday near Moti Bagh flyover.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena, the woman's daughter told police that when they were crossing the Ring road near the Moti Bagh flyover, an unknown vehicle hit them and fled.

The officer said that a team was immediately formed to investigate the case.

As part of the probe, the team visited the spot and asked about the incident. It also scoured footage from more than a dozen CCTVs mounted on either side of the Ring Road, from Dhaula Kuan to AIIMS.

At last, police identified an auto rickshaw driver as a suspect.

"The team identified an auto-rickshaw driver, Karan Singh. He was arrested from southwest Delhi," said the DCP.

