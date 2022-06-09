Kozhikode, Jun 9 (PTI) A woman in her twenties suffered serious injuries after she was hacked with a sharp weapon by a man in Nadapuram area of Kozhikode district of Kerala on Thursday and her health condition is still critical, police said.

A senior officer of Nadapuram police station said the incident occurred around 2.30 PM when the woman was apparently on her way home.

The officer said the man, also in his twenties, after attacking the woman, allegedly attempted to cut a vein in his arm with the same weapon, but locals stopped him.

However, he did injure his arm and was hospitalized and is presently under observation.

The victim's health condition is critical and she is on a ventilator, he added.

Since statements of neither the victim nor the alleged assailant could be recorded, it could not be said with any certainty what was the reason behind the attack or what was the relationship, if any, between them, he said.

He, however, said that they must be known to each other.

A person who claims to have witnessed the attack told media that the man was allegedly waiting on the wayside on his bike for sometime and when the woman arrived there, both of them talked briefly before the man repeatedly hacked her with a sharp weapon.

