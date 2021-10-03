Rourkela (Odisha), Oct 3 (PTI) The body of a middle-aged woman was found under mysterious circumstances in an orchard in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said on Sunday.

A man was detained in this connection.

The woman, a widow who has two daughters and two sons, had gone to gather firewood early on Saturday morning but did not return.

Her half-naked body was found in the orchard in Talsara area under Subdega block later in the afternoon, police said.

Police have detained a man who had allegedly misbehaved with the woman and was reprimanded by villagers.

An investigation is on, police said.

