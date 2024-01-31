Latest News | Working on Portfolio of CNG Bikes, First Launch in FY25: Bajaj Auto

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Bajaj Auto is developing a portfolio of CNG motorcycles, and the first such bike will hit the market next fiscal under a new brand, Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said on Wednesday.
The company wants the government to consider lowering GST on such CNG bikes -- which will serve as a bridge to full electrification -- to around 12 per cent as it seeks to replicate the success it has witnessed in the CNG three-wheelers to the motorcycle segment as well.
"We are putting our money where our mouth is. We feel CNG is a great option for the country, for the society and for the riders. We have proven this in three-wheelers and now we want to extend this into two-wheelers," Sharma told PTI in an interview.
"It will not be only one vehicle but it will be a range of vehicles across segments. We will fill up the portfolio, we may not present it in one go but the idea is to have a portfolio of CNG motorcycles."
Asked about the timeframe for the CNG bikes to hit the roads, he said, "It will be a market launch in FY25".
On its positioning, Sharma said it will target the mileage-conscious consumers.
"It will be a vehicle, which the customer will be proud to own. It will be a different brand," he added.
He acknowledged that the CNG bike will be priced higher than the petrol counterpart due to the higher cost of manufacturing besides having a special tank to offer petrol and CNG fuel options to offer convenience to customers.
"That is the reason why at least the government should, if not treat it at par with electric vehicles and give 5 per cent GST on it, but at least give lower GST than petrol vehicles, in the middle, at around 12 per cent GST. It will help both customers and companies," Sharma noted.