New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Drug firm Roche on Wednesday said it is working to increase the production capacity of Actemra (Tocilizumab) that can be used in the treatment of COVID-19.

The company said it is also in talks with local health authorities to accelerate an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its investigational antibody cocktail Casirivimab and Imdevimab in India.

"We are working urgently to increase manufacturing capacity and supply by ramping up our own production network, as well as actively collaborating with external partners to maximise production of Actemra wherever possible with the goal of increasing its availability," Roche said in a statement.

This should enable the firm to meet future demand in a fluid and hard to predict environment, it added.

Roche said it has observed an unprecedented demand for Tocilizumab given the significant increase in COVID cases across India in the last few weeks.

"We are responding to this situation with supplies over this and the coming weeks to meet the immediate emergency demand. However, we are mindful that the current unprecedented demand may far exceed the supplies we can provide at this moment," it said.

The drug firm noted that with the increasing number of infections in the country, minimising hospitalisation and easing pressure on healthcare systems is particularly important.

This is where neutralising antibody cocktails may play a role in the treatment of high-risk COVID-19 patients before their condition worsens, it added.

"The company is working with local health authorities to accelerate an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its investigational antibody cocktail Casirivimab and Imdevimab in India, based on the data that have been filed for the EUA in the US and the CHMP scientific opinion in the EU," Roche said.

An emergency use authorisation in India would enable the import of globally manufactured product batches to India as soon as possible, it added.

On Wednesday, India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have risen to 29,78,709, comprising 16.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.33 per cent.

