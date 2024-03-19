New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Hiranandani Group's data centre firm Yotta Data Services has received the first tranche of 4,000 graphics processing units from Nvidia, the company said on Tuesday.

Yotta Data Services has plans to scale up its GPU stable to 32,768 units by the end of 2025.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

"Yotta Data Services has announced the arrival of the world's fastest GPUs – NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs – at its NM1 data center. With this, we reach one step closer to revolutionizing AI development in India and the world. The first cluster comprises of more than 4000 GPUs, and was received by Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD & CEO, Yotta Data Services on 14th of March," the company said in a statement.

The demand for GPU-based servers or accelerated computing has increased as they can process data at a higher speed compared to CPU-based servers.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

The race for AI development among global companies has led to a shortage of GPUs.

According to industry estimates, NVIDIA dominates the GPU market with about 88 per cent share and there is a lag of 12-18 months in getting GPUs from the company due to its high demand across the globe. “ Yotta will help Indian businesses, governments, startups, and researchers accelerate innovation, drive growth and efficiency, and help achieve excellence as we scale greater heights in the AI revolution," Gupta said.

The Cabinet has approved the India AI Mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for five years to encourage AI development in the country.

Under the mission, supercomputing capacity, comprising over 10,000 GPUs (graphics processing units), will be made available to various stakeholders for creating an AI ecosystem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)