Amaravati, March 19 (PTI) YSRCP MLC M Raja Sekhar, who was elected to the Legislative Council under MLA quota, tendered his resignation on Wednesday.

However, his resignation was not accepted by Koyye Moshen Raju, chairman, Legislative Council.

"I have submitted my resignation but it was not accepted," Sekhar told PTI.

Further, there is no clarity if he has also resigned from YSRCP.

Sekhar (67), who hails from Chilalakuripeta in Palnadu district still had four more years left in his MLC tenure, which began in 2023.

