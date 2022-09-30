New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Friday approved all eight resolutions in the Annual General Meeting of the company.

The resolution for the re-appointment of its Managing Director Punit Goenka on board was also approved at the 40th AGM with the required majority.

ZEEL also got the approval of the special resolution for the re-appointment of R Gopalan as Independent Director of the company, said a regulatory filing.

"All the resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved during the meeting, expressing complete support towards the management and its strategic initiatives lined up for the future of the Company," said ZEEL in a statement.

Last year in December ZEEL announced its merger with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India.

The proposal has received approval from stock exchanges BSE and NSE and is currently before the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India.

