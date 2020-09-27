New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Voluntary rehab centre chain Zorba Wellness is looking to add four more centres in the country by the end of next year, a top company official said.

Also Read | Sophie Choudry Is Glamorous and Demure, All at Once in a Lehenga Saree!.

The company currently has two operating centres in India, Zorba Wellness founder and cognitive behavioural specialist Siddharth Jhaveri said.

Also Read | Bihar Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Meets Nitish Kumar; Speculations of Joining Politics Intensify.

"By the end of 2020 we will have one more fully functioning centre and by the end of 2021 we will add three more centres making it a total of six centres across five cities. We also have a 35-room resort in Rajasthan that we are considering converting into a mega centre," Jhaveri told PTI.

There is a dire need of such centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Kolkata, he added.

On being asked how the company plans to fund the expansion, Jhaveri said, "The investment will be fully funded by me personally as the investment partner in Zorba Wellness".

The company is looking to create a chain of rehab centres offering high quality care for those dealing with anxiety, depression and addictions with full confidentiality, he added.

The centres are equipped with specialised teams to administer comprehensive treatment protocols, Zorba Wellness said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)