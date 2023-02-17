New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Online gaming platform Zupee on Friday said it has roped in bollywood star Salman Khan as its brand ambassador.

With this association, Zupee aims to expand its presence in the growing skill-based online gaming space and pave the way to establish skill-based gaming as the most preferred form of meaningful entertainment, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Two Students Attempt Suicide in Dindigul After Being Subjected to Caste Slurs; School Teacher Booked.

"We are thrilled to have Salman Khan on board as our brand ambassador. Zupee's portfolio of skill-based casual and board games are enjoyed by a diverse set of audiences. His mass appeal cuts across borders, demographics and cultures, as one of the most loved and iconic stars in the country. We are certain that this association will help in deepening consumer connect," Zupee's founder and CEO Dilsher Singh Malhi said.

As part of this partnership, Zupee launched a brand campaign, '10 minute mein game ho jayega', to spread awareness around Zupee's games

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Six Fishermen Attacked, Robbed by Unidentified Men in Midsea Near Point Calimere.

"Zupee's fun and interesting take on classical casual and board games like ludo, snakes & ladders certainly bring back the nostalgic feel and are a great way of entertainment on the go. I am excited to partner with Zupee to celebrate India's growing love for gaming," Khan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)