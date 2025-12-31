In a shocking turn of events, Danielle Marsh, a member of NewJeans, has been officially removed from both the K-Pop group and their agency ADOR. The decision reignites the long-running contract dispute between the five-member girl group and their agency. ADOR terminated Danielle's exclusive contract on December 29, 2025. ‘NewJeans Should Remain as a Whole’: Former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin Breaks Silence on K-Pop Girl Group’s Return to the Label, Wishes Them Success in Their Future Endeavours.

ADOR Drops Danielle From NewJeans

AAfter more than a year-long legal battle over a contract dispute between NewJeans and its agency ADOR, tensions have reignited just days after reconciliation talks were held. In November 2025, all five members of the group expressed their desire to return to the agency following a court ruling that upheld their contracts. However, ADOR has now terminated its contract with member Daee and has also filed a lawsuit seeking damages.

ADOR Release Statement

According to the Chosun Biz, Giselle breached her exclusive contract agreement by pursuing outside entertainment work. On Monday (December 29), ADOR released a statement confirming the termination of her exclusive contract, citing breach of trust. "In Danielle's case, we judged that it would be difficult for her to continue as a NewJeans member and ADOR artiste. Therefore, we notified her of the termination of the exclusive contract today."

ADOR also announced plans to take legal action against Danielle, one of her family members, and former CEO Min Hee Jin, who they believe played a central role in escalating the dispute and influencing the idol's exit. The agency has submitted a complaint on the same day seeking damages. However, the amount has not been disclosed.

Why Did ADOR Terminate Danielle’s Contract?

Viral social media posts claim that Danielle signed an ad deal with Omega watches on her own without the involvement of her band members or agency. While the deal might have earned her a good paycheck, it was against the agency's rules. According to a report, "Danielle signed an advertising deal with Omeg,a watched and earned over KRW 1 billion on her own, This ad should have been for NJS, negotiated by ADOR, but after the 'termination', she did it alone." Other reports suggest that ADOR never wanted to reinstate NewHeans fully following the fallout. NewJeans Is Back: After Haerin and Hyein’s Return, Hanni, Minji and Danielle Also Announce Their Decision To Rejoin ADOR.

NewJeans fans, officially known as Tokkis, have been expressing shock and anger over the uncertainty surrounding their favourite girl group’s future. Many have also blamed HYBE, holding the company responsible for the group’s possible separation.

