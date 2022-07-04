Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): New research has outlined how campus food pantries have the potential to reduce students' food insecurity, decrease depressive symptoms and improve perceived health.

The findings were published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.

Also Read | Alex Ambrose, Indian U-17 Women’s Football Team Assistant Coach Sacked for Sexual Misconduct.

"In 2015, we found that 40 per cent of University of California (UC) students were experiencing food insecurity, a finding consistent with other research," states corresponding author Suzanna Martinez, MS, PhD, Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA. "This prompted the State of California to allocate funding so that by 2018 all UC campuses had a food pantry. Our study was the first to look at the impact these pantries had on changes in student health."

The researchers conducted an online survey of 1,855 students at 10 University of California campuses with questions about their general health before and after visits to the food pantry. The results showed that having access to a food pantry directly improved students' perceived health, reduced the number of depressive symptoms they experienced, increased their sleep sufficiency, and boosted food security.

Also Read | Paula Badosa vs Simona Halep, Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Women's Singles Tennis Match in India.

Co-author Michael Grandner, PhD, MTR, Department of Psychiatry, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA, adds, "More than half of the students in our group reported being a first-generation student, and nearly half were Pell Grant recipients. It's possible these students were already at a disadvantage when funding their basic needs while at college."

"While UC food pantries began as an emergency response to the high prevalence of student food security, this study provides evidence that they play a critical role in helping students meet their basic needs on a regular basis. Long-term solutions to address student food security are needed," Dr. Martinez concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)