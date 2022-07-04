Alex Ambrose, the Indian U-17 women's football team's assistant coach, has been relieved of his duties after several allegations of sexual misconduct circulated against him. According to the media reports, a formal allegation was lodged against the national coach. The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) came to know about the allegations when an official letter explaining the sexual harassment caused by Ambrose was submitted in the last week of June. Manisha Kalyan, Midfielder, Signs for Apollon Ladies FC, Set To Become First Indian Player To Compete in UEFA Women’s Champions League

The AIFF made an official statement on the matter on June 30, without revealing the name of the offender and the degree of the offence. "An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women’s team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation," read a statement released by AIFF.

However, today on July 4, Dr. S. Y. Quraishi, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) revealed the decision of sacking Alex Ambrose on Social Media. Dr. Quraishi took to Twitter and wrote: "Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women's team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process."

Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process. — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) July 3, 2022

Later, Dr Quraishi has indicated that the punishment for the offence can be a severe one. When a Twitter user asked about the punishment, the CoA member hinted that punishment can be severe.

The U-17 football team is currently on a European tour ahead of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup which is scheduled to happen in India this year. It remains to be seen how the Indian team will approach this news and be ready for the upcoming world cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2022 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).