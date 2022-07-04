Simona Halep is set to go up against Paula Badosa in the round of 16 at Wimbledon 2022 on Monday, July 4. The match would be played at the Centre Court and is scheduled to tentatively start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/1 HD would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

See Details:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2022 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).