Listen to 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's/Philosopher's Stone' on Spotify

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World on Tuesday lined up seven celebrities to read chapter-by-chapter of the first Harry Potter book, and the audio-only version of the same will now be available for free on Spotify.Weekly recordings of the first Harry Potter book, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's/Philosopher's Stone', will be available on Spotify, and Spotify Kids, stated in the official blog.Starting from today, the first chapter of the book 'The Boy Who Lived' is played on Spotify for all users globally.The first chapter will be narrated by the actor Daniel Radcliffe. (ANI)

