LNJPH Nursing Staff Fume over Poor Food, Other Facilities; Hospital Refutes Allegations

By Siddharth Sharma/Priyanka SharmaNew Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The nursing staff of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital, popularly known as LNJP Hospital in the city, have accused the hospital administration of not providing them with decent facilities like food and accommodation.However, the hospital authorities have refuted these allegations, saying that the nursing staff are being well taken care of. Speaking to ANI, a nursing officer of LNJP hospital, said without disclosing the name: "We are not going home in order to fulfill our duty. But here we are not even getting food.""Our colleagues have fainted while on duty as we don't get proper food. For commuting from the accommodation centre to the hospital, there is only one bus for all the nurses," said the officer.It is worth mentioning that the Delhi government has dedicated the city's LNJP Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. Another nursing officer said that initially, they had to struggle a lot in order to get the accommodation when they were posted at the COVID-19 unit of the hospital. "Major issues faced by us is of cleanliness and food. There is no waste management at Gujarat Sadan. After working for six to twelve hours, we get chilled fridge food. The rooms are not being sanitized before the next batch shifts here," she added. However, LNJP Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr JC Passey told ANI: "I totally disagree with these allegations made by nurses of the hospital. It is entirely wrong. Their accommodation facility is of a good standard.""Even for some nurses, we have arranged hotels in Karol Bagh area. There is no discrimination among hospital staff. All healthcare workers are treated equally. We are providing food to our healthcare workers from the five-star facility. As far as PPE kits and masks are concerned, we have enough availability," said Dr Passey.Another nursing staff alleged: "We are staying at Gujarat Sadan now. Earlier the condition was worse. 17 girls used to stay in one dormitory. There were only two toilets. We used jet pipes for bathing as there was no bathroom." "Initially, we got a small accommodation in the Dental College where they were 10-15 beds in a room with a common toilet. After fighting for 10 days at least, LNJP Hospital's nursing staff was allotted Gujarat Sadan," said a nursing officer."We are being threatened to work when we ask for food. What should we do? They do not even check if PPE kits which we wear are in good condition or not. Around two days back, we had to make a shield for the face of the plastic bag and use it," added the nursing officer. (ANI)

