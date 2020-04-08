Lovers Elope, Get Booked for Lockdown Violation

Kozhikode, April 8 (PTI) Two young lovers from nearby Thamaraserry and belonging to different religions eloped recently, but were booked for lockdown violation, police said. It was on Saturday last that the 21-year old woman eloped with her 23-year-old lover. Being from different religions, the woman's family was against their marriage and her father filed a missing complaint. The two appeared before the police and were produced before a magistrate. Finding the two majors, the lovers were allowed to go. The woman also submitted before the court that she had gone with her boyfriend on her own free will.

However, on directions from the court, the police registered a case against the couple for having violated lockdown rules that have been introduced in the wake of COVID-19 spread.

And, even as thousands are being booked for violating lockdown rules in the state, this has turned out to be the first-ever case against an eloping couple as the court felt that the reason for their moving out of their houses was not something important or urgent. A case has been registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

