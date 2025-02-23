Chhatarpur, February 23: Just before laying the foundation stone for Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Chattarpur, Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid obeisance at the Bhageshwar Dham temple. The PM is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh to lay the foundation stone for the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Chhatarpur and also inaugurate the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal, representatives from over 60 countries and 300 major business leaders from India are expected to participate in.

The medical and Science research institute will include a state-of-the-art cancer hospital, set to be built over 36 months at a cost of Rs 218 crore. The two-day event aims to position Madhya Pradesh as a global investment hub, attracting industry leaders, policymakers, and international organisations. According to a state government release, "Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of a cancer hospital to be built at a cost of Rs 218 crore. A plot of 10.925 hectares has been identified for this. A target has been set to build the cancer hospital in 36 months. In its first phase, there will be a facility of 100 beds, in which poor cancer patients will be treated free of cost through state-of-the-art machines and specialist doctors." PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for INR 200 Crore Cancer Hospital at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, Acharya Dhirendra Shastri Says, ‘Ward Will Be Named After PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Modi’ (Watch Videos).

During the program at venue, Dhirendra Shashtri, the chief of Bhageshwar Dham welcome the PM and highlighted how PM Modi was called as the "great Prime Minister of India" by US President Donald Trump. Dhirendra Shashtri says "Today is a special, extraordinary day. Every Bundelkhand vaasi welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM, who when goes to US, President Donald Trump also says he is the 'great Prime Minister of India'," he said during his speech. "This is the Prime Minister which talks about cows, Ganga, and also the poor. Getting this kind of PM is very difficult, who serves the nation with his heart," he added.

Earlier today, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the schedule of the PM, which also includes meeting BJP MLAs in the state. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "We have made all the preparations for PM Modi's arrival... PM Modi will first go to Bageshwar Dham and lay the foundation stone of the cancer hospital... He will also hold a meeting with BJP MLAs and MPs... For the first time, PM Modi will be staying at Raj Bhavan. Under the leadership of PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh will touch new heights of development." 'Under Leadership of PM, Madhya Pradesh Will Touch New Heights": CM Mohan Yadav.

PM Modi Prays at Bhageshwar Dham Temple

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) offers prayers at the Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/9VHKTRsEWg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 23, 2025

🚨 BIG BREAKING PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Bageshwar Dham Balaji Mandir 🙏 — Unapologetic Sanatani PM 🚩 pic.twitter.com/rYqA5nHTdC — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 23, 2025

Chief Minister Yadav also took stock of the arrangements made for the guests at the luxury tent city on the occasion. The tent city has been constructed near Kaliyasot Dam in the state capital, Bhopal, and special arrangements have been made to accommodate guests from across the country and abroad. Over 100 state-of-the-art luxury tents have been prepared, offering comfort and amenities like a five-star hotel situated amidst the natural beauty of Bhopal. These tents are designed to provide a lavish stay while showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh, and the culinary offerings have been given special attention.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)